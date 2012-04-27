* Q1 adj EPS $0.34 beats estimates of $0.07/share
* Sales rise 2 pct to $5.53 bln
* Expects 2012 tire unit volume to fall 2 pct
* Shares fall 10 percent
(Adds conference call comments and updates share movement)
April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and warned that it
will sell fewer tires this year as it focuses on higher-margin
products, sending its shares down 10 percent.
Weakening global demand and rising raw material costs have
hurt Goodyear in recent times. The company has increased prices
and focused on higher-margin tires to offset lower volumes.
On a conference call, Goodyear Chief Executive Richard
Kramer said the company will continue to target highly lucrative
market segments and not be lured towards volume opportunities.
"We have and will continue to say no to business that is not
consistent with our strategy, as we're not running our business
for volume alone," Kramer said.
Goodyear said first-quarter tire volumes declined at a
higher-than-expected rate of 8 percent to 43 million units.
Revenue per tire jumped up 16 percent on higher prices.
The top U.S. tire maker expects full-year tire unit volume
to fall 2 percent, compared with its earlier expected sales
volumes to be flat for the year.
Raw material costs for the second quarter are expected to
increase about 12 percent.
The tire maker posted a first-quarter net loss of $11
million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net income of
$103 million, or 42 cents per share.
Excluding several charges, profit of 34 cents per share beat
analysts estimates of 7 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 2 percent to $5.53 billion, below analysts'
expectations of $5.83 billion.
Sales in North America, Goodyear's biggest market, rose 8
percent despite an 8 percent drop in volumes, helped by a better
product mix.
Goodyear's shares, which have fallen 15 percent since the
company reported fourth-quarter results in February, were down
$1.10 at $10.83 in late morning trade on the New York Stock
Exchange. They touched a low of $10.72 earlier.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Gopakumar Warrier)