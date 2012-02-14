* Q4 adj EPS $0.03 vs est $0.20
* Q4 rev $5.7 bln vs est $5.88 bln
* Shares down about 3 pct premarket
(Adds details, I/B/E/S comparisons, share movement)
Feb 14 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
reported a quarterly profit, driven by a 19 percent rise in
revenue per tire, but the results failed to overtake analysts'
expectations on lower volumes.
The Akron, Ohio-based company forecast growth in consumer
tire replacement in its largest North American market to be flat
to down 2 percent in 2012. It also expects volumes at its tire
unit to be "essentially" flat.
For 2012, the company expects its raw material costs to rise
by about 5 percent.
The 114-year-old company said its fourth-quarter volumes
fell 5 percent due to declining replacement industry volumes in
mature markets, along with challenges like the Thailand
flooding.
Original equipment unit volume fell 11 percent and
replacement tire shipments were down 10 percent in its
Asia-Pacific market, the company said.
Goodyear reported a fourth-quarter net profit available to
common shareholders of $18 million, or 7 cents per share,
compared with a year-earlier loss of $177 million, or 73 cents
per share.
Before special items, the company earned 3 cents a share.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $5.7 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 20 cents a
share, on revenue of $5.88 billion.
Shares of the company, which gained 7 percent of their value
this month, were down more than 3 percent in trading before the
bell. They closed at $13.97 on Monday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))