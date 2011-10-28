* Outlook full yr 2011 raw materials cost up 30 pct
* EPS 72 cts vs Wall Street view of 27 cts
* Outlook for 4Q - same sales pace as first 9 months
* Shares up more than 7 pct
(Adds CFO comment, Thailand factory outage, updates share
price)
Oct 28 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.N
reported a much higher-than-expected third-quarter profit,
helped by an 18 percent rise in revenue per tire, and its
shares rose more than 7 percent.
Goodyear's focus on sales of higher-priced premium tires in
the past year showed results as the $739 million gain in
operating income in the quarter more than offset the $554
million rise in raw materials cost.
In North America, its home market and also its largest,
Goodyear sold 8 percent fewer tires, but sales rose 18
percent.
The company's earnings of 72 cents per share, excluding
one-time items, beat analysts' expectations of 27 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It was the third consecutive quarterly profit for
Goodyear.
Goodyear said it expected its commodities costs to rise
more than 30 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier
and estimated a full-year increase for rubber and other raw
materials at 30 percent, in the range of its previous
forecast.
In a conference call with analysts, Darren Wells,
Goodyear's chief financial officer, said the company's raw
materials cost was expected to rise more than $600 million in
the fourth quarter.
"Based on our announced price increases, we expect price
mix to essentially offset this impact in the fourth quarter,"
Wells said of the commodities cost.
While the revenue from sales is expected to remain on a
pace set in the first nine months, Wells said, the fourth
quarter will show the number of tires sold to rise about 1
percent, down from a previous forecast of a rise of 3 percent
to 5 percent.
"Goodyear expects the global tire industry will continue to
grow in 2011, although at the low end of ranges previously
forecasted," the company said in a press statement.
Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear reported a third-quarter net
profit of $161 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $20 million, or 8 cents per share.
The results included $35 million in charges for
rationalizations, asset write-offs and accelerated
depreciation; $4 million for discrete tax charges; and a gain
on asset sales of $5 million.
Revenue rose 22 percent to $6.06 billion.
Goodyear shut its tire plant in Thailand on Oct. 20 because
of the floods there, said Wells. He said that the company does
not yet know when it could reopen. He said less than 1 percent
of company sales are affected.
Wells said the company will give updates on the impact of
the plant's closing on fourth-quarter earnings.
Shares of Goodyear were up 7.2 percent at $15.17 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The broader S&P 500 was
trading essentially flat.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Derek
Caney, Lisa Von Ahn, Dave Zimmerman)