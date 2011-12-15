BANGKOK Dec 15 Goodyear (Thailand) Pcl:

* Expects to resume production at its flood-hit plant in Pathum Thani in March-May 2012, it said in a statement to the stock exchange

* Expects flooding to affect its output and sales in the fourth quarter of 2011 and first quarter of 2012

* It closed its consumer and aviation tyre manufacturing facility in Pathum Thani from Oct 20

* Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co said last week severe flooding in Thailand could trigger a potential global shortage of certain aviation tyres that could hit the commercial airline industry in early 2012.

(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)