(Corrects paragraphs two and three to make clear the job cuts
will be for plants in Wolverhampton, England and Wittlich,
Germany, not just Wolverhampton, England)
June 25 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest U.S. tire maker, said it would shut down its UK
manufacturing plant and transfer production to plants across
Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to reduce costs.
The company also said it would transfer consumer tire
production from its plant in Wittlich, Germany to plants in the
EMEA region.
The plans could result in about 360-390 jobs being cut,
depending on talks with employee representative bodies, Goodyear
said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)