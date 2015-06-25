(Corrects paragraphs two and three to make clear the job cuts
will be for plants in Wolverhampton, England and Wittlich,
Germany, not just Wolverhampton, England)
June 25 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest tire maker in the United States, said it would shut down
its Wolverhampton, England manufacturing plant and transfer
production to Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) to cut
costs.
Goodyear also said it would transfer consumer tire
production from its plant in Wittlich, Germany to the EMEA
region.
The plans could result in about 360-390 jobs being cut,
subject to consultation with employee representative bodies
Goodyear said on Thursday.
The restructuring is expected to improve the EMEA region's
operating income by about $30 million per year beginning in
2017, Goodyear said.
EMEA, in which Goodyear has 17 manufacturing plants, is the
company's second-largest market by revenue after North America.
However, Goodyear's performance in the EMEA region has been
hurt of late by a stronger dollar and increased competition from
rivals such as Michelin, Continental and Pirelli.
Goodyear had about 67,000 employees worldwide as of Dec. 31,
according to a regulatory filing.
The restructuring would result in charges of about $70
million-$80 million, of which $30 million would be recorded in
the current quarter, the company said.
Goodyear closed its plant in Amiens, France and stopped
producing farm tires in the EMEA region last year.
The company recorded about $95 million in charges related to
severance and closures in 2014.
Goodyear said it expected to complete the restructuring by
the end of 2016.
The company's shares rose 0.3 percent to $31.43 in early
trading on Thursday. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had
risen about 10 percent this year, compared with a 4.5 percent
rise in the Dow Jones U.S. auto parts index.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)