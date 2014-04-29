April 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier as it booked a one-time charge related to a drop in the value of the Venezuelan bolivar.

The net loss available to shareholders was $58 million, or 23 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, compared with net income of $26 million, or 10 cents per share, a year ago.

Goodyear said it recorded a $132 million after-tax foreign exchange charge in Venezuela in the quarter.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $4.5 billion. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)