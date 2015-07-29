BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
July 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker by sales, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.
Goodyear said net income available to common shareholders fell to $192 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $213 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $4.17 billion from $4.66 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.