July 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker by sales, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Goodyear said net income available to common shareholders fell to $192 million, or 70 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $213 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's revenue fell to $4.17 billion from $4.66 billion. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)