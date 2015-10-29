Oct 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 10.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Revenue fell to $4.18 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.66 billion a year earlier. More than half of its revenue comes from outside the United States.

Net income rose to $271 million, or 99 cents per share, from $161 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)