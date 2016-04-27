(Corrects paragraph 3 to say the company deconsolidated
Venezuela operations last year and not "is in the process of
deconsolidating")
April 27 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest U.S. tire maker, reported a bigger-than-expected drop in
quarterly revenue, hurt by lower tire sales in the Americas, its
largest market.
Shares of the Akron, Ohio-based company were down nearly 8
percent at $30.18 in light premarket trading on Wednesday.
The Americas region includes Venezuela, which the company
deconsolidated last year.
Deconsolidation under U.S. accounting rules allow companies
to treat a subsidiary in a volatile foreign market as an
investment rather than an operating unit, while writing down the
market value of that subsidiary largely insulates the parent
company from future hits to its financial results.
The deconsolidation of the Venezuelan subsidiary hurt tire
volumes by about 0.4 million units and sales by $94 million in
the first quarter, the company said.
Net income fell to $184 million, or 68 cents per share, in
the quarter ended March 31, from $224 million, or 82 cents per
share, a year earlier.
The year-ago results included a non-cash, one-time gain of
$155 million, Goodyear said.
Excluding items, the company earned 72 cents per share,
marginally above the average analyst estimate of 71 cents.
Revenue fell 8.3 percent to $3.69 billion and missed
analysts' average estimate of $3.92 billion. Revenue in the
Americas declined 13 percent.
Up to Tuesday's close, shares of the company had risen 18.2
percent in the past 12 months.
