* Third-quarter adj. shr 87 cents/shr vs est 70 cents/shr
* Expects global vol. growth of 1-2 pct in 2015
* Shares rise as much as 10 pct
By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan
Oct 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the
largest U.S. tire maker, reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit as raw material costs fell in North America.
Shares of the company, which sells tires under brands such
as Dunlop, Sava and Fulda, rose as much as 10 percent on
Wednesday.
The company said it expects to sell 1-2 percent more tires
in 2015, allaying some concerns about slowing demand due to
softness in many economies.
Manufacturing costs in its North America business, which
accounts for 44 percent of its total revenue, fell by $32
million in the third quarter. Margins in the business rose to
10.2 percent from 7.4 percent, a year earlier.
"Clearly we've seen a decrease in raw materials (price) this
year. We anticipate we're not going to see a big spike going
into next year," Goodyear Chief Executive Rich Kramer said in a
conference call with analysts.
Goodyear, which competes with Japan's Bridgestone Corp
and France's Michelin, also said it would
benefit from its new, yet-to-be launched products in North
America next year.
"They have a number of products that they plan to introduce
for the mid-tier segment of the market. It should be a positive,
it's one area of the market doing really well," Northcoast
Research analyst Nick Mitchell said.
"There are a lot of price conscious consumers who are not
capable of paying for a very premium tire, but at the same time
they do not want a low-end opening price point tire," Mitchell
added.
Goodyear also said it expected its 2014 operating income
growth to be closer to the higher end of its previous forecast
of 10-15 percent.
However, net income available to the company's shareholders
fell to $161 million, or 58 cents per share, in the quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $166 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, Goodyear earned 87 cents per share.
Revenue fell 6.8 percent to $4.66 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 70 cents per
share and revenue of $4.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Goodyear's shares were up 6.8 percent at $23.34 in afternoon
trading on the Nasdaq.
Up to Tuesday's close, the stock had risen about 6 percent
in the past 12 months, while the Dow Jones U.S. auto parts index
fell about 1 percent.
