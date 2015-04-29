April 29 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the largest U.S. tire maker, reported a 10 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a stronger dollar that more than offset a rise in shipments.

Goodyear reported net income available to shareholders of $224 million, or 82 cents per share for the first quarter ended March 31, largely due to a one-time gain from deferred royalty income. The company posted a loss of $58 million, or 23 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2014.

Revenue fell to $4.02 billion from $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)