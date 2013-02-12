BRIEF-Intertape Polymer Group reports Q4 revenue of $209.9 mln
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co : * Down 2.1 percent to $13.62 in premarket after Q4 results, outlook
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results
March 9 American International Group said Chief Executive Peter Hancock has informed the board that he plans to resign.
* Asanko Gold reiterates 2017 production guidance and Q4 2016 conference call details Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: