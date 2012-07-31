BRIEF-Macerich announces $500 mln share repurchase program
* Usage of this repurchase program is not anticipated to change recently issued 2017 earnings guidance
July 31 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co's quarterly profit rose on lower selling, general and administrative costs.
Net income available to common shareholders rose to $85 million, or 33 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $40 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $5.15 billion.
Selling, general and administrative costs fell 7 percent to $697 million. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Qtrly revenue of $6.856 million from sale of 413,941 silver equivalent ounces
* Launched a mobile app for ClinPhone RTSM service