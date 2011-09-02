BERLIN, Sept 2 Microsoft will be the winner in Google's acquisition of Motorola Mobility as the deal makes Google a direct rival to its phone-making clients, a senior executive from Acer Inc said on Friday.

Acer uses operating software from both Microsoft and Google in its smartphones and tablets.

Google unveiled last month a $12.5 billion offer for Motorola Mobility, its biggest deal ever launching it into a lower-margin manufacturing business which pits it against many of the other handset companies that now use Google's Android software.

"They work against some of their clients," said Walter Deppeler, president of Acer's operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa. "It was a good gift to Microsoft," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin.

Other cellphone vendors at IFA -- Sony Ericsson (ERICb.ST), HTC and ZTE -- have said they see the Motorola deal as focused on acquiring Motorola's patents library to help protect its Android software, but the Motorola phone business also places Google in direct competition with other phonemakers using Android.

Deppeler said Acer would consider the implications of the deal before deciding on future platform choices. (Reporting By Tarmo Virki; Editing by Greg Mahlich)