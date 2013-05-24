May 24 Google Inc intends to finance,
build and help operate wireless networks from sub-Saharan Africa
to Southeast Asia, hoping to connect a billion or so people in
emerging countries to the Internet, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday.
The Internet search giant - which has for years espoused
universal Web access - is employing a patchwork quilt of
technologies and holding discussions with regulators from South
Africa to Kenya, the WSJ cited people familiar with the strategy
as saying.
Access to the vast trove of information on the Internet, and
the tools to make use of it, is considered key to lifting
economies up the value chain. But countries are often hampered
by the vast sums needed to build infrastructure, thorny
regulations or geographical terrain.
To reach its goal, Google, which benefits the more people
have access to its search and other Internet services, is
lobbying regulators to use airwaves reserved for television
broadcasts, which at lower frequencies can pass through
buildings and over longer distances, the WSJ reported.
It is also working on providing low-cost cellphones and
employing balloons or blimps to transmit signals over hundreds
of square miles from high altitudes.
The company has already begun several small-scale trials,
including in Cape Town, South Africa, where it is using a base
station in conjunction with wireless access boxes to broadcast
signals over several miles, the newspaper reported.
Chief Executive Larry Page has made no secret of his plans
to use his company to work toward broader, non-profit goals.
Google on Friday declined to comment on its plans.