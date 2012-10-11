BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Google Inc Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt expects more than a billion mobile devices around the world to be running its Android software within a year, intensifying a battle with Apple Inc that he called a "defining fight" of the industry.
Schmidt said there were already four times as many Android mobile gadgets - smartphones and tablets made by the likes of Samsung Electronics - and that the scale of their battle was unprecedented.
"We've not seen ... competitive fights on this scale," he said during an interview with tech blog AllThingsDigital broadcast from New York.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.