BRIEF-Canada's British Columbia approves Transcanada Towerbirch project
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 Google Inc has appointed Sundar Pichai the chief of its Android division, replacing Andy Rubin as the overseer of a software platform that in just a few years has supplanted the platform of Apple Inc to become the world's most-used mobile software.
"Going forward, Sundar Pichai will lead Android, in addition to his existing work with Chrome and Apps. Sundar has a talent for creating products that are technically excellent yet easy to use-and he loves a big bet," Chief Executive Officer Larry Page wrote in a Wednesday blogpost.
Rubin, who built Android into a software platform used by most of the world's largest handset manufacturers from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to HTC Corp, will "start a new chapter at Google", Page wrote without elaborating.
* Has approved Towerbirch natural gas pipeline expansion project by a Transcanada Corp subsidiary
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of policy speech
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 U.S. crude oil edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.