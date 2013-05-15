SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Some 900 million
smartphones and tablets running Google Inc's Android
software have been activated since the platform's inception in
2010, executives said at the company's annual developers'
conference on Wednesday.
Google said revenue from Android, the software used by
Samsung and other mobile device makers that competes
with Apple Inc, is also gaining momentum. Google
executives said revenue per user for Android applications
developers is now 2-1/2 times its year-earlier level.
Roughly 5,500 software developers are attending this year's
"Google I/O" convention at San Francisco's Moscone Center from
Wednesday through Friday.