By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 13 Google Inc has
removed an experimental privacy feature from its Android mobile
software that had allowed users to block apps from collecting
personal information such as address book data and a user's
location.
The change means that owners of smartphones using Android
4.4.2, the latest version of the world's most popular operating
system for mobile devices released this week, must provide
access to their personal data in order to use certain apps.
A company spokesman said the feature had been included by
accident in Android 4.3, the version released last summer.
"We are suspicious of this explanation, and do not think
that it in any way justifies removing the feature rather than
improving it," said Peter Eckersley, technology projects
director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation. The digital
rights website first publicized the change in a blog post on
Friday.
Android users who wish to retain the privacy controls by not
upgrading to Android 4.4.2 could be vulnerable to security
risks, Eckersley said. "For the time being, users will need to
chose between either privacy or security on the Android devices,
but not both."
Many third-party apps for Android devices, such as
music-identifying service Shazam and popular smartphone
flashlight apps, require access to personal information that
does not always have an obvious connection to the app's
functionality, such as phone call information and location data.
The privacy feature allowed users to pick and choose which
personal data a third-party app can collect, Eckersley said.
Users had to install a special Apps Ops Launcher software, which
was created by another company, in order to access the hidden
privacy controls.
Android software was loaded on 81 percent of all smartphones
shipped worldwide in the third quarter, according to industry
research firm IDC. Apple Inc's iOS, the software used
on the iPhone, had 12.9 percent market share.
Privacy has become an increasingly important issue as
smartphones, which are loaded with consumers' personal
information, become the primary computing device for many
consumers. In November Google agreed to pay a $17 million fine
to settle allegations that it secretly tracked Web users by
placing special digital files on the Web browsers of their
smartphones.