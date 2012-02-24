* Cybersecurity experts to demonstrate flaw next week
* Experts say they can secretly take control of Androids
* They infect devices using tainted links in emails, texts
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON, Feb 24 Cybersecurity experts have
uncovered a flaw in a component of the operating system of
Google Inc's widely used Android smartphone that they
say hackers can exploit to gain control of the devices.
Researchers at startup cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said
they have figured out how to use that bug to launch attacks and
take control of some Android devices.
CrowdStrike, which will demonstrate its findings next week
at a major computer security conference in San Francisco, said
an attacker sends an email or text message that appears to be
from a trusted source, like the user's phone carrier. The
message urges the recipient to click on a link, which if done
infects the device.
At that point, the hacker gains complete control of the
phone, enabling him or her to eavesdrop on phone calls and
monitor the location of the device, said Dmitri Alperovitch,
chief technology officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike.
Google spokesman Jay Nancarrow declined comment on
Crowdstrike's claim.
Alperovitch said the firm conducted the research to
highlight how mobile devices are increasingly vulnerable to a
type of attack widely carried out against PCs. In such
instances, hackers find previously unknown vulnerabilities in
software, then exploit those flaws with malicious software that
is delivered via tainted links or attached documents.
He said smartphone users need to prepare for this type of
attack, which typically cannot be identified or thwarted by
mobile device security software.
"With modifications and perhaps use of different exploits,
this attack will work on every smartphone device and represents
the biggest security threat on those devices," said Alperovitch,
who was vice president of threat research at McAfee Inc before
he co-founded CrowdStrike.
Researchers at CrowdStrike were not the first to identify
such a threat, though such warnings are less common than reports
of malicious applications that make their way to online
websites, such as Apple's App Store or the Android
Market.
In July 2009, researchers Charlie Miller and Collin Mulliner
figured out a way to attack Apple's iPhone by sending malicious
code embedded in text messages that was invisible to the phone's
user. Apple repaired the bug in the software a few weeks after
the pair warned it of the problem.
The method devised by CrowdStrike currently works on devices
running Android 2.2, also known as Froyo. That version is
installed on about 28 percent of all Android devices, according
to a Google survey conducted over two weeks ending Feb. 1.
Alperovitch said he expects to have a second version of the
software finished by next week that can attack phones running
Android 2.3. That version, widely known as Gingerbread, is
installed on another 59 percent of all Android devices,
according to Google.
CrowdStrike's method of attack makes use of a previously
unpublicized security flaw in a piece of software known as
webkit, which is built into the Android operating system's Web
browser.
Webkit is also incorporated into other software programs,
including Google's Chrome browser and the Apple iOS operating
system for the iPhone and iPad.
CrowdStrike said it had not attempted to create software to
attack iOS devices or the Chrome browser.
Manufacturers of Android devices include HTC Corp,
LG Electronics Inc, Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co.
(Reporting By Jim Finkle)