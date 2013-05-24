* Regulators in early stages of probe on how Google handles
some ad sales -source
* Inquiry focuses on tools acquired with purchase of
DoubleClick -source
WASHINGTON May 23 U.S. regulators are in the
early stages of an antitrust probe into whether Google Inc
, the top player in Web display advertising, breaks
antitrust law in how it handles some advertising sales, a source
told Reuters on Thursday.
The source said that it was unlikely that the Federal Trade
Commission had sent out civil investigative demands in relation
to the probe, which would be the sign of a formal and more
serious investigation.
The new line of inquiry focuses on tools acquired when
Google bought display ad company DoubleClick in 2007; other
firms which specialize in helping Web publishers sell ads to put
on their websites are complaining to the FTC, the source said.
The firms have accused Google of leveraging some of its most
popular DoubleClick products, such as the ad managing system
which has an estimated 80 percent of the market, to push
websites to use other products, including Ad Exchange where
websites swap ads, the source said.
According to a second source familiar with the situation,
Google has not been notified of any antitrust investigation so
far. Google and the Federal Trade Commission declined comment on
the matter.
The sources did not want to be named in order to protect
their business relationships.
The FTC wrapped up an earlier investigation into Google just
four months ago, concluding that the search giant had not
manipulated its Web search results to hurt rivals.
Google was the number one player in the $15 billion U.S.
display ad market in 2012, with a 15.1 percent market share,
compared with Facebook Inc's 14.6 percent share,
according to industry research firm eMarketer. Google is
expected to widen its lead to 20.7 percent of the market in
2014.
Google is currently trying to convince European antitrust
investigators to wrap up a separate antitrust probe, and has
offered to change some search pages to give more space to rivals
in order to satisfy their concerns.
In that case, Google is accused of hiding links to rival
shopping, travel and other websites to protect its ad revenues.
On April 11, it said it would offer consumers links to three
rival sites in some searches and would label its products.