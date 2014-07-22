BRIEF-AK Steel announces pricing of $400 mln of senior notes due 2027
* Ak steel announces pricing of $400,000,000 of senior notes due 2027
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 European Union antitrust regulators are preparing to step up investigations into Google Inc's practices on several fronts, and are likely to revise certain terms in a settlement over its search engine that was proposed earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
Regulators will make their final decision on the settlement in September, the Journal cited a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
* East asia minerals corporation announces share consolidation
WASHINGTON, March 16 Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.