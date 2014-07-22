SAN FRANCISCO, July 22 European Union antitrust regulators are preparing to step up investigations into Google Inc's practices on several fronts, and are likely to revise certain terms in a settlement over its search engine that was proposed earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Regulators will make their final decision on the settlement in September, the Journal cited a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)