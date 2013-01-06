NEW YORK Jan 6 While the focus of last week's
agreement between the Federal Trade Commission and Google Inc
was search, the deal's restrictions on how Google uses
its patents could have a broader impact on the technology
industry.
Under the deal, which ended an antitrust investigation by
the FTC and disappointed many critics, Google will make only
minor changes to its search business.
But Google is also now limited in when it can seek
injunctions against products from rival companies that use
certain of its patents.
Throughout recent smartphone wars and other major patent
litigation, holders of so-called standard essential patents have
been accused of using them to bully competitors into paying high
licensing rates or as leverage in patent disputes.
The FTC's deal with Google clarifies the uncertainty over
how standard essential patents can be used, said Colleen Chien,
a professor specializing in patent law at Santa Clara University
School of Law in California.
The deal set out a process by which technology makers can
avoid injunctions and patent holders know they are going to get
compensated, Chien said. "The FTC has deflated the power of the
injunction and also the incentives to not pay that have
existed."
In its case against Google, the FTC claimed that Google and
its subsidiary Motorola Mobility Inc had breached commitments to
standard-setting bodies to license its patents on terms that are
fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory. As part of the deal,
Google agreed to drop claims for injunctive relief against
competitors in certain patent disputes around the world. It also
agreed to submit to the jurisdiction of a court or arbitrator
when disputes over payment rates arise.
Throughout the FTC's investigation, Google was represented
by Susan Creighton of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati and John
Harkrider of Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider. The FTC retained Beth
Wilkinson of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.
'TEMPLATE'
The FTC said Thursday that the threat of injunction by a
holder of an essential patent hurts competition. The agreement
with Google could be used as a "template" for other patent
disputes, it said.
Unlike a court decision, the FTC's agreement with Google is
not binding on other companies. But it could give leverage to
defendants in disputes with essential patent holders that could
be used in court.
"We know in today's world, defendants are getting more
aggressive," said Matthew Woods, an antitrust and patent
attorney at Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi. "Defendants will
seize on this and tell courts that injunctions are something the
court should not even countenance."
But the agreement with Google may not be all good news for
patent users, according to Jay Jurata, an antitrust partner at
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, who said that it could have
unintended consequences.
The elaborate agreement allows Google to seek injunctions
against companies that are unwilling to pay for a license on
fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms. But the question
of when a company is considered an unwilling licensee is one
that the FTC may have unwittingly allowed holders of essential
patents to manipulate, said Jurata.
"They provided a road map for other standard essential
patent holders to engage in opportunistic behavior to paint
otherwise willing licensees as unwilling licensees," he said.
Miller of Robins Kaplan also cautioned that the FTC's deal
with Google may be unique because of the company's giant size
and dominance, which can attract the attention of regulators.
"There are a lot litigants who aren't going to see this
agreement as restraining them, because they don't have the same
portfolio as Google," Miller said.