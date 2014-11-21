UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking to extend Tuesday deadline for Q3 disclosure -sources
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 The European Parliament is preparing to call for the separation of search engines from other commercial services to ensure a level playing field for the Internet industry, according to a draft motion seen by Reuters on Friday, presenting a threat to leading search engine Google Inc.
The draft motion does not mention any specific search engines, though Google is by far the dominant search provider in Europe. Earlier on Friday, the Financial Times cited a draft motion as calling for a break-up of Google.
The motion seen by Reuters "calls on the Commission to consider proposals with the aim of unbundling search engines from other commercial services as one potential long-term solution" to leveling the competitive playing field. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Extension would be its second after postponement a month ago
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.