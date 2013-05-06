BRUSSELS May 6 The European Commission said it
believed Motorola Mobility, a unit of Google, was
abusing its market position by seeking and enforcing an
injunction against Apple in Germany over patents
essential to mobile phone standards.
The Commission said in a statement it had informed Motorola
Mobility of its preliminary view in a charge sheet known as a
statement of objections.
The Commission said injunctions could be used to combat
patent infringements, but that was not the case where a
potential licensee was prepared to agree on licensing terms.
"I think that companies should spend their time innovating
and competing on the merits of the products they offer - not
misusing their intellectual property rights to hold up
competitors to the detriment of innovation and consumer choice,"
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said.
Almunia said earlier this year that regulators were
considering charging more firms with anti-competitive practices
in using injunctions to prevent rivals using their patents
rather than negotiating fair fees.