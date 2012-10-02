By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 Google subsidiary
Motorola Mobility has dropped a complaint of patent infringement
against Apple without explanation.
In a brief filing with the International Trade Commission
made on Monday, Motorola Mobility said it was dropping without
prejudice a complaint that Apple had infringed on seven Motorola
patents.
Reuters had reported in August that the two companies were
in settlement talks. T elephone c alls to Google on the matter
were not immediately returned. Apple did not return telephone
calls seeking comment.
The complaint can be re-submitted. Google did say in its
filing that "there are no agreements between Motorola and Apple,
written or oral, express or implied, concerning the subject
matter of this investigation."
The two companies have been locked in an international
patent war since 2010, as Apple has sought to limit the growth
of Google's Android system. The fight has embroiled Samsung
, HTC and others that use Android.
The biggest victory in the fight so far belongs to Apple. On
Aug. 24, a jury in a California federal court ordered Samsung to
pay $1.05 billion in damages after finding that Samsung had
copied critical features of the iPhone and iPad and could face
an outright sales ban on key products.
Samsung was the top-selling mobile-phone maker in the second
quarter of 2012, with Apple in third place, according to data
from Gartner Inc.