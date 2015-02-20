Feb 20 A federal judge on Friday dismissed a
lawsuit accusing Google Inc of harming smartphone
buyers by forcing handset makers that use its Android operating
system to make the search engine company's own applications the
default option.
Consumers claimed that Google required companies such as
Samsung Electronics Co to favor Google apps such as
YouTube on Android-powered phones, and restrict rival apps such
as Microsoft Corp's Bing.
They said this illegally drove smartphone prices higher
because rivals could not compete for the "prime screen real
estate" that Google's apps enjoyed.
But in Friday's decision, U.S. District Judge Beth Labson
Freeman in San Jose, California said the consumers failed to
show that higher prices stemmed from Google's having illegally
forced restrictive contracts on the handset makers.
She also said she could not tell how many supply chain
levels there were between the handset makers who signed the
alleged anticompetitive contracts, and the consumers themselves.
"Their alleged injuries - supracompetitive prices and
threatened loss of innovation and consumer choice - are not the
necessary means by which defendant is allegedly accomplishing
its anticompetitive ends," Freeman wrote.
The judge gave the plaintiffs three weeks to amend claims
under the federal Sherman antitrust law and California's unfair
competition law.
Robert Lopez, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. Aaron Stein, a
Google spokesman, declined to comment.
Google also faces antitrust issues in Europe.
The European Parliament in November urged antitrust
authorities to break up the Mountain View, California-based
company and called on the European Commission to consider
proposals to unbundle search engines from other services.
The case is Feitelson et al v. Google Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-02007.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)