By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 Google Inc must
face a class action lawsuit filed by a U.S. woman whose son had
bought online videogame items without her consent, a federal
judge ruled late on Monday as he turned down the company's
request to dismiss the action.
The case, which accuses Google of breaking various laws
regarding fair dealing with consumers, can go forward, Judge
Ronald Whyte ruled late on Monday in the U.S. district court in
San Jose.
He denied Google's motion to dismiss portions of the case
that alleged its advertisements were "unfair, deceptive or
misleading." He also denied motions to dismiss allegations that
Google breached the "duty of good faith and fair dealing."
Whyte dismissed other parts of the lawsuit, but said he
would allow them to be refiled if they are amended.
Google had asked the judge to dismiss the case entirely.
In the lawsuit, the parent said she had created a Google
Play account for her Samsung Galaxy tablet and connected it to
her debit card. She then used her password to download and pay
for a 99-cent game known as "Marvel Run Jump Smash."
But her password remained open for 30 minutes after the
download and during that time, her child, whose age was not
disclosed, racked up $65.95 in purchases within apps, the
lawsuit said.
The Federal Trade Commission settled a similar case with
Apple Inc in January and filed a lawsuit against
Amazon.com in July related to allegations that children
sometimes accumulated hundreds or even thousands of dollars in
charges that parents did not authorize because of inadequate
controls put in place by the companies.
The FTC has not said if it is investigating Google for
similar practices.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny and Richard
Chang)