SAN FRANCISCO, March 31 Google Inc,
getting a headstart on the annual tradition of April Fools'
pranks, released a YouTube clip on Sunday declaring that the
world's most popular video website will shut down at the stroke
of midnight.
The three-minute video intended as a gag - a montage of
clips and cameos from viral video stars like David Devore from
"David after the dentist" - describes how the website will wind
down as some 30,000 technicians begin to trawl through 150,000
clips, to select the world's best video.
The winner gets a $500 stipend, a clip-on MP3 player - and
becomes the sole video to be featured on YouTube when the
website relaunches in 2023.
"Gangnam Style has the same chance of winning as a video
with 40 views of a man feeding bread to a duck," YouTube CEO
Salar Kamangar pronounced, referring to the viral sensation from
Korean pop artist PSY that's now the most-viewed video on the
site.
Google's video also features intense discussions between
judges, who hotly debate the merits of everything from Citizen
Kane to "epic skateboard fail". While clearly tongue-in-cheek,
several YouTube viewers appeared stricken or dumbfounded, while
others expressed sadness and regret in attached comments.