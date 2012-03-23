March 23 Google rushed out its panoramic Street
View maps in Thailand on Friday as part of the country's efforts
to show tourist hot spots have recovered from last year's
floods.
But it also marked something of a change of fortunes for
Google itself, which has weathered several storms in Asia over
its mapping products.
Google rolled out 360-degree images of the streets of
Bangkok, the resort island of Phuket and the northern city of
Chiang Mai. Street View allows users to click through a seamless
view of streets via the company's Google Maps website.
Google plans to use a tricycle-mounted camera to photograph
places that can't be reached by car, such as parks and
monuments. The Tourism Authority of Thailand will launch a poll
to choose which sites to photograph first.
"We really want to show that Thailand isn't still
underwater," said David Marx, Google's Tokyo-based
communications manager. "People should see Thailand for what it
is."
Pongrit Abhijatapong, marketing information technology
officer at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said it was less
about showing that Thailand was back to normal.
"Rather, we hope tourists can see with their own eyes what
Thailand is like. Street View will help their decision-making
process in a positive way in regards to visiting Thailand."
Google has not always been able to count on such enthusiasm
elsewhere in Asia, illustrating the challenges the company has
faced besides high-profile spats with China over privacy and
India over removing offensive content.
While Google has faced issues globally - most recently over
its changes to its user privacy policy - Google's efforts to map
and photograph streets across Asia have encountered cultural,
political and security obstacles.
In Japan, for example, Google was required to reshoot its
street level photos in 12 cities in 2009 after complaints the
360-degree camera, set atop a vehicle plying Japan's narrow
streets, was photographing the insides of people's homes.
And in South Korea its Seoul offices were raided in 2010
after police discovered that the Street View vehicle was not
just taking photos but also capturing data over Wi-Fi networks.
BALANCING
In India, Google's plans to capture street-level images of
Bangalore were blocked by Indian police in 2011. Google says it
is in discussions with the Indian government "on ways to move
forward."
Marx pointed out that Street View had been rolled out
without problems elsewhere in Asia, including Hong Kong, Macau,
and Singapore, and is about to begin photographing Malaysia.
The cases in Japan and Korea have been resolved, Marx said,
and Street View was now live and popular in both countries.
Indeed, Marx said Street View now covered much of Japan,
including far-flung islands. In addition, Google captured
street-level images of the area hit by the tsunami as part of an
initiative to chronicle the devastation and reconstruction.
"Japan," he said, "has become one of the global highlights
of Street View."
But issues remain in both countries. Japan's Ministry of
Internal Affairs and Communications has since warned Google to
comply with the country's privacy laws. That included a notice
in November instructing Google to delete data collected from
Wi-Fi networks.
In South Korea, prosecutors said their investigations were
only temporarily suspended after failing to gain access to some
Google staff involved in the matter.
To be sure, the issues Google faces are not exclusively
Asia-related. But many of the problems over its mapping
applications have been.
While it chose to risk China's ire by pulling its search
operation out of China over a censorship dispute in 2010, in
other cases in Asia it has danced carefully between local laws
and sensibilities, and not compromising its own position.
Take Google Maps, for example, which is the mapping service
that Google users access through a web browser or their phone.
To comply with laws in India and China, which require all
published maps to hew to the host country's official borders,
Google has created different versions - one for those accessing
Google Maps inside India, one for those in China and another for
the rest of the world.
OFFSHOOT
Stefan Geens, a Belgian consultant who tracks the political
dimensions of Google's mapping services at his blog
ogleearth.com, says that given the size of both markets Google
had little choice.
But Geens, the recipient of a Google grant to research
international law and remote sensing technologies, said it also
had to take into account the feelings of local staff in both
countries.
"Google doesn't have to answer just to the Indian
government, but also to its employees, when they do stuff which
might offend Chinese or Indian sensibilities," he said.
Google's multiple version may have allowed Google Maps to be
launched in those countries, but it has not quieted all
criticism.
Cambodia has complained about the depiction of its disputed
border with Thailand, while Vietnam has complained about
depiction of its maritime claims in the South China Sea, which
overlap with China and other countries. Google says the latter
is down to Vietnamese Internet users viewing the Chinese version
of Google Maps.
In India, protests have been more voluble and less easy to
brush off. Over the past few years media and MPs have been
outraged about the delineation of the China-India border on
Google Earth and Google Maps, most recently earlier this month
when a newspaper in northeast India ran a banner headline
reporting that Google Earth was showing parts of the state of
Assam as being part of China.
Most of these cases, Geens says, are either due to mistakes
by Google or users looking at the wrong maps. Where locals are
quick to see a conspiracy, he says, it's more often "an honest
mistake on the part of Google."
Google has had more PR success with an offshoot of Google
Maps dreamed up by two of its engineers in India. Frustrated
that parts of the country were inadequately covered by the
product, they developed a tool to allow users to fill in the
holes.
Submissions are then reviewed before being added to Google
Maps itself. Called Map Maker, fans include the Pakistan army,
which used it to update their maps after floods swept away local
infrastructure in 2010.
But Map Maker's appeal has been limited by criticism that
any data contributed is proprietary, compared with open source
projects such as OpenStreetMap.
On Monday, the World Bank, which announced in January that
Google had allowed it privileged access to Map Maker for its
disaster relief efforts, responded to criticism that it was
using a closed system by stressing that it was not using Map
Maker to create new data, but as another source of data.
Google's launch of Street View in Thailand, therefore, is a
chance for Google to highlight a trouble-free partnership with a
government in a country it views as a surprisingly strong
market.
Google says that use has grown significantly there, and that
it is now one of the biggest users in the world of the live
traffic feature on Google Maps - unsurprising, perhaps, given
the capital's traffic jams.
Thailand is not the first Asian country to embrace Street
View but its request that the launch be brought forward was
unusual, Google's Marx said. Although Google had already started
photographing before the floods hit, they completed the project
within six months after the government's request. Thailand, said
Marx, "is an outlier in a good way."
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly in TOKYO, Kim Miyoung in
SEOUL, Rebecca Conway in ISLAMABAD, Amy Lefevre in BANGKOK and
Prak Chan Thul in PHNOM PENH)