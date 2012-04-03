CANBERRA Feb 28 Search giant Google Inc
engaged in "misleading and deceptive" conduct by
allowing misleading paid advertisements to be shown with
Internet search results, an Australian court ruled on Tuesday.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)
said the ruling meant that not only Google, but other Internet
search engines, would now be held responsible for "deceptive
paid search results".
Google had earlier won a court ruling on the subject, but a
full bench of Australia's Federal Court on Tuesday overturned
that decision on appeal by the ACCC.
In its judgment, the court said between March 2006 and July
2007, Google published search results for queries related to
Honda Australia, with results showing paid advertisements for a
Honda competitor CarSales. It said the advertisements suggested
CarSales was linked to Honda Australia.
The court said Google should be responsible for search
results and that by publishing the paid advertisements had
"engaged in conduct that was misleading or deceptive".
"It is Google's technology which creates that which is
displayed," said the judges, who examined four cases of
misleading search results.
The court ordered Google set up a compliance programme to
ensure paid advertisements on its search engine did not mislead
consumers, and ordered Google to pay costs for the court action,
which has been running since 2007.
Google had argued it was not responsible for the misleading
search results, as it was clear that it was only a conduit for
the advertiser.
Google did not respond to Reuters requests for comment, but
told local media reported that the company was disappointed with
the judgment and would consider its options.
The consumer watchdog ACCC said the ruling was an important
decision and would impact all Internet search engines.
"It makes it clear that Google and other search engine
providers which use similar technology to Google will be
directly accountable for misleading or deceptive paid search
results," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu YueYang and James Grubel; Editing by
Michael Perry)