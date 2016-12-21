PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 26
Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 21 Honda Motor Co Ltd's R&D unit said on Wednesday it has entered into formal talks with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to add self-driving technology to its vehicles.
Honda will initially provide vehicles modified to accommodate Waymo's self-driving technology which would join Waymo's existing fleet being tested across four cities in the United States.
Alphabet Inc's Google self-driving car project recently recast itself as Waymo to monetize the company's valuable research amid fierce competition from a score of rivals all vying to be the first to launch production-ready self-driving cars. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
Jan 25 Cisco Systems Inc's decision to acquire software startup AppDynamics for $3.7 billion, nearly double the private-market valuation, reflects Cisco's struggles in building its software business, according to company financial reports and internal documents.