By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT, July 7
DETROIT, July 7 Google Inc has begun
testing its self-driving cars in Austin, Texas, expanding
efforts to gather information on how the prototypes interact
with traffic, road conditions and people, the company said early
Tuesday.
Google has been testing self-driving prototypes since 2009,
mainly around its Silicon Valley headquarters in Mountain View,
California.
Google is sending a second specially equipped Lexus RX450h
prototype this week to Austin.
Last month, the company began testing tiny, bubble-shaped
self-driving prototype vehicles of its own design on public
roads around Mountain View.
Google and other automotive manufacturers and suppliers have
said the technology to build self-driving cars should be ready
by 2020.
Google executives have said the company does not want to
build its own self-driving cars, but would prefer to find a
development and production partner.
But most major multinational automakers are developing their
own so-called automated vehicles that are designed to control
major functions such as steering, brakes and throttle without
human effort.
The Google self-driving cars have humans on board who can
assume manual control of the vehicles if necessary.
A Google press release on Tuesday quoted the Texas
Department of Transportation as saying "we welcome and support
Google's autonomous vehicle test" in Austin.
Both Google and Apple Inc maintain offices in
Austin, an emerging technology hub in the southwest United
States.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)