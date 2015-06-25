(Adds car details, accident reports)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 25 Google Inc said
on Thursday it had started testing the latest prototypes of its
self-driving cars on Mountain View, California roads, with
safety drivers aboard.
The prototypes will join Google's Lexus cars, which use the
same self-driving software, the company said in a blog post on
Thursday. (bit.ly/1GKVqur). Google's self-driving Lexus
RX450h sport utility vehicles have been in operation for several
years.
Although the prototypes are designed to work without a
steering wheel or pedals, safety drivers will have a removable
steering wheel, accelerator pedal and brake pedal during the
test phase in case they need to take over driving.
Earlier this month, Google launched a website specifically
for the self-driving car. That came after increasing criticism
by customers and consumer groups that the search giant was not
providing enough information about the project.
Google has so far reported 12 accidents involving the
prototypes. Injuries have been minor, the search giant has said,
and accidents were mostly a result of human error by the drivers
of the other cars involved.
