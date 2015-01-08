SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Google Inc may be
moving into the U.S. auto insurance market with a shopping site
for people to compare and buy policies, an analyst said on
Thursday, as it continues to shift its attention to the
automotive industry.
The search giant is planning soon to pilot its new Google
Compare auto insurance comparison shopping site, wrote Forrester
analyst Ellen Carney in a note. According to Carney, the company
has been pitching the service to insurance providers for more
than two years.
Google, which currently offers a service in the UK for users
to compare over 125 auto insurance options, takes a cut when a
user buys insurance online or by phone.
Industry experts say the Mountain View-based company has
increasingly been exploring online searches tailored toward
specific industries or markets. Google already offers its users
a site to compare travel destinations and find the cheapest
flight fares, for instance.
Google in past years has begun to expand beyond its home
turf of Internet search and advertising, seeking to extend its
technological dominance to fields as diverse as self-driving
cars and robotics.
Carney expects the California pilot for the new service to
begin in the first quarter of 2015. Google is already licensed
to sell auto insurance in 26 states and is working with a
handful of insurers including Dairyland, MetLife and others, she
said.
In addition, a Google employee is licensed to sell insurance
on behalf of CoverHound, a San Francisco-based company that
pulls insurance options from the largest carriers.
Google said it does not comment on speculation.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; Editing by Diane Craft)