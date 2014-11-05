FRANKFURT Nov 5 Germany's biggest news
publisher Axel Springer has scrapped a bid to block
Google from running snippets of articles from its
newspapers, saying that the experiment had caused traffic to its
sites to plunge.
Springer said a two-week-old experiment to restrict access by
Google to its news headlines had caused web traffic to its
publications to plunge, leading it to row back and let Google
once again showcase Springer news stories in its search results.
Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner said on Wednesday that his
company would have "shot ourselves out of the market" if it had
continued with its demands for the U.S. firm to pay licensing
fees.
Springer, which publishes Europe's top-selling daily
newspaper Bild, said Google's grip over online audiences was too
great to resist, a double-edged compliment meant to ram home the
publisher's criticism of what it calls Google's monopoly powers.
Publishers in countries from Germany and France to Spain
have pushed to pass new national copyright laws that force
Google and other web aggregators to pay licensing fees - dubbed
the Google Tax - when they publish snippets of their news
articles.
Under German legislation that came into effect last year,
publishers can prohibit search engines and similar services from
using their news articles beyond headlines. Last week, Spain's
upper house passed a similar law giving publishers an
"inalienable" right to levy such licensing fees on Google.
Seeking to capitalise on the German law, two weeks ago VG
Media - a consortium of around 200 German publishers, including
Springer - said that Google could no longer publish snippets of
text and images from their publications.
Google complied and ran only headlines of articles to limit
their liability. It requires publishers who want their content
to continue to show up in Google search results to give it
explicit permission to do so and freedom from any liability for
licensing fees under such laws.
CALL TO REGULATORS
Springer said traffic flowing from clicks on Google search
results had fallen by 40 percent and traffic delivered via
Google News had plummeted by 80 percent in the past two weeks.
Doepfner said the resulting dramatic drop in traffic to his
company's publications was proof of Google's overwhelming power
in the search market. He said he hoped lawmakers, courts and
competition regulators would take action to curb its powers.
"Others will have to pick up the ball now," the Springer
boss told reporters on a conference call following the
publication of the Berlin-based company's quarterly results.
A Google spokesman in Germany praised Springer's decision.
"The decision shows that Google is making a significant
contribution to the economic success of news publishers," the
spokesman said.
He said Google delivers more than half a billion clicks to
German news sites per month. The search company has paid more
than one billion euros in online advertising fees to German
media publishers in the last three years, the spokesman said.
"Google wants to work in the future with publishers on new
models to promote their websites and apps to increase traffic
and to support digital publishing," he said.
The German cartel office in August decided not to pursue a
complaint against Google by a group of publishers, including
Springer, saying that the scope of new legislation was not yet
entirely clear.
Google is the target of a European antitrust investigation
into the operations of its online search business. The U.S. firm
accounts for more than 80 percent of the European Internet
search market and more than 90 percent of that in Germany.
The European Union's new digital commissioner Guenther
Oettinger said last month that he was mulling a regional
Internet copyright levy, taking aim at Google.
Last year, Google agreed to pay 60 million euros ($75
million) into a special fund to help French media develop their
presence on the Internet, but search engines will not pay
publishers in France for displaying content.
(1 US dollar = 0.8008 euro)
(Additional reporting Klaus Lauer in Berlin; Editing by Pravin
Char)