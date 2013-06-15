June 15 Google Inc has launched a small
network of balloons over the Southern Hemisphere in an
experiment it hopes could bring reliable Internet access to the
world's most remote regions, the company said late Friday.
The pilot program, Project Loon, took off this month from
New Zealand's South Island, using solar-powered, high-altitude
balloons that ride the wind about 12.5 miles (20 kilometers) -
twice as high as airplanes - above the ground, Google said.
Like the Internet search engine for which Google is best
known, Project Loon uses algorithms to determine where the
balloons need to go, then moves them into winds blowing in the
desired direction, the company said.
By moving with the wind, the balloons form a network of
airborne hot spots that can deliver Internet access over a broad
area at speeds comparable to 3G using open radio frequency
bands, Google said.
To connect to the balloon network, a special Internet
antenna is attached to buildings below.
The Mountain View, Calif-based company announced the project
on its official blogand its website
The 30 balloons deployed in New Zealand this month will beam
Internet to a small group of pilot testers and be used to refine
the technology and shape the next phase of Project Loon, Google
said.
Google did not say what it was spending on the pilot project
or how much a global network of balloons might cost.
Google has also developed self-driving vehicles, which the
company says could significantly increase driving safety.
Those vehicles are beginning to gain support from lawmakers
in places like California, where a bill legalizing their
operation on state roads was signed into law last by Governor
Jerry Brown.