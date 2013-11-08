By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 8 Able-bodied seamen,
decorative sails meant to evoke fish fins and dozens of security
cameras will eventually make up the on-board complement of a
mysterious four-story barge being built by Internet company
Google Inc.
The barge is actually a "technology exhibition space," that
Google will move between several piers in the San Francisco Bay
area and other West coast locations over the next two years,
according to a 36-page information packet submitted in August to
the Port of San Francisco.
"We believe this curious and visually stunning structure
will be a welcome addition to the waterfront; an experience
unlike any other that celebrates community, local organizations
and the history of San Francisco," reads the document, which
lists the project as being spearheaded by By and Large LLC.
The floating structure built of stacked shipping containers,
and a twin vessel in Portland, Maine, have stirred intense
speculation about their purpose ever since reports of their
existence surfaced last month. Reports have theorized that the
barges could be anything from floating water-cooled data centers
to retail stores to luxury party venues.
Google has gone to great lengths to keep the details of the
barges secret, requiring at least one U.S. Coast Guard employee
to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
On Wednesday, Google finally acknowledged that it was
involved in the barges, saying it was, "exploring using the
barge as an interactive space where people can learn about new
technology," but noting that plans could change.
Among the issues still to be ironed out are whether the
structure will require permits from the San Francisco Bay
Conservation and Development Commission.
The hulking steel structure, still under construction and
currently moored on a pier in San Francisco's Treasure Island,
is somewhat unsightly at the moment. But Google envisions it as
an "unprecedented artistic structure" that will have a dash of
"nautical whimsy," according to the information packet, which
Reuters obtained through a request under the city's sunshine
act.
The shipping containers will house a 13,276 square foot
studio space, along with a rooftop deck and catwalks.
The vessel, which will be open from 10am to 10pm, will hold
technology demonstrations on the second and third floors.
"The structure will stand out but at the same time will
complement its surroundings with decorative sails that provide
shade and shelter to the guests," the document states. "The
sails are reminiscent of fish fins which will remind visitors
that they are on a seaworthy vessel."
The barge will navigate the bay with the aid of tugboats,
with plans to moor at San Francisco's Fort Mason, Pier 48 and
Angle Island. A power generator and a 5,000 gallon diesel fuel
tank will be stored on the pier.
A crew of 50 will tend to the vessel and studio, including a
full-time Barge Master, "two able-bodied seamen and one ordinary
seaman," as well as 37 "technology demonstration associates" and
seven security guards.
More than 50 security cameras throughout the vessel will
also provide "on-site monitoring."