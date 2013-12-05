By Alexei Oreskovic
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 4 The agency that oversees
development in the San Francisco Bay in California has begun a
formal investigation into the construction of a secretive Google
Inc barge on an island in the bay.
The probe, which began in the past week, will examine what
permits are needed to build the barge and whether the owners of
the Treasure Island pier where the vessel is moored have the
proper permits, said Larry Goldzband, the executive director of
the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission.
"We want to make sure that the permits that are used by the
owners of the pier actually allowed for construction to happen,"
Goldzband told Reuters on Wednesday, referring to what he
described as "a preliminary and formal enforcement
investigation."
Google officials informed Goldzband in a recent meeting that
they are in the process of making changes to the barge's design
which have been requested by the U.S. Coast Guard.
Jason Tama, a Coast Guard commander, said he could not
comment on any specific cases, but noted that it was standard
practice for the Coast Guard to inspect new construction to
ensure that safety, security and environmental protection
regulations are met. Changes to vessels are a common part of the
process, he said.
Google did not return requests for comment.
The barge, which is made of steel shipping containers
stacked four-stories high, has stirred intense speculation about
its purpose since its existence was first reported in October.
Google, the world's No.1 Internet search engine, has kept mum on
what it intends to use the barge for.
Documents submitted to the Port of San Francisco in August
describe an "artistic" technology exhibition space.
A report in the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, citing
documents that Google submitted to barge builder Turner
Construction Co, refer to a "floating retail store."
A floating retail store might raise questions with the
conservation and development commission, which issues permits
for vessels that are moored in one spot for an extended time.
The current investigation is focused on the construction of
the barge, rather than its future use. The probe, which should
take a few weeks, will look at who owns the pier, who uses it
and for what purposes, said Goldzband.
Bay Ship and Yacht Co has a lease with Treasure Island for
Pier One which ran until Nov. 30, according to documents
provided to Reuters by the Treasure Island Development Authority
earlier this year. The director of the development authority was
not immediately available on Wednesday.
Bay Ship and Yacht Co could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Goldzband would not speculate about what kind of action
might result if it was determined that there was a violation,
but he said that the commission has the power to levy fines as
well as to issue "cease-and-desist" orders.