Feb 27 Google Inc has abandoned its
plan to ban adult content on its blogging site Blogger after
receiving negative feedback from users.
Google will instead "step up enforcement" of its existing
policy prohibiting commercial porn, Jessica Pelegio, the
company's social product support manager, wrote on Google
Product Forums on Friday. (bit.ly/1JUPeEK)
Bloggers can continue to tag any blog with sexually explicit
content as "adult" that is placed behind a warning page.
Google said earlier this week that Blogger users would no
longer be able to post sexually explicit pictures or videos on
the platform starting on March 23. (bit.ly/1ARmSE5)
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)