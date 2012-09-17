NEW YORK, Sept 17 A U.S. appeals court judge on
Monday suspended trial court litigation involving Google Inc
and thousands of authors pending appeal by the search
engine giant of an order granting the authors class-action
status.
A one-sentence order by a 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
judge in New York said the Authors Guild, which sued Google
seven years ago over the company's plans to create the world's
largest digital books library, consented to the suspension.
In a case where billions of dollars are at stake, the
appeals court has given Google permission to challenge a May 31
decision by a judge letting authors sue as a group rather than
individually. The appeals court has not yet
scheduled oral arguments for the appeal.
In March 2001, Judge Denny Chin rejected a $125 million
settlement of the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan,
saying it gave Google too much power to copy books en masse
without permission from authors.
The cases are Authors Guild et al v Google Inc in U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
05-08136 and in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No.
12-2402.