NEW YORK Oct 16 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Friday that Google's massive effort to scan millions of books
for an online library does not violate copyright law, rejecting
claims from a group of authors that the project illegally
deprives them of revenue.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
infringement claims from the Authors Guild and several
individual writers, finding the project provides a public
service without violating intellectual property law.
The authors sued Google, whose parent company is now named
Alphabet Inc, in 2005, a year after the project
launched.
