(Adds statement from Google)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Oct 16 A U.S. appeals court ruled on
Friday that Google's massive effort to scan millions of books
for an online library does not violate copyright law, rejecting
claims from a group of authors that the project illegally
deprives them of revenue.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected
infringement claims from the Authors Guild and several
individual writers, and found that the project provides a public
service without violating intellectual property law.
The authors sued Google, whose parent company is now named
Alphabet Inc, in 2005, a year after the project was
launched.
But Google argued that the effort would actually boost book
sales by making it easier for readers to find works, while
introducing them to books they might not otherwise have seen.
A lawyer for the authors did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Google had said it could face billions of dollars in
potential damages if the authors prevailed.
Circuit Judge Denny Chin, who oversaw the case at the lower
court level, dismissed the litigation in 2013, prompting the
authors' appeal.
Chin found Google's scanning of tens of millions of books
and posting "snippets" online constituted "fair use" under U.S.
copyright law.
A unanimous three-judge appeals panel said the case "tests
the boundaries of fair use," but found Google's practices were
ultimately allowed under the law.
"Google's division of the page into tiny snippets is
designed to show the searcher just enough context surrounding
the searched term to help her evaluate whether the book falls
within the scope of her interest (without revealing so much as
to threaten the author's copyright interests)," Circuit Judge
Pierre Leval wrote for the court.
In a statement, Google spokesman Aaron Stein said the
project is like a "card catalog for the digital age."
"Today's decision underlines what people who use the service
tell us: Google Books gives them a useful and easy way to find
books they want to read and buy, while at the same time
benefiting copyright holders," he said.
The individual plaintiffs who filed the proposed class
action against Google included former New York Yankees pitcher
Jim Bouton, who wrote the acclaimed memoir, "Ball Four."
The 2nd Circuit had previously rejected a similar lawsuit
from the Authors Guild in June 2014 against a consortium of
universities and research libraries that built a searchable
online database of millions of scanned works.
The case is Authors Guild v. Google Inc, 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 13-4829.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)