BRIEF-Payment Data Systems says total dollars processed for Q4 exceeded $735.0 mln
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
Aug 14 Google Inc won permission on Tuesday to appeal the granting of class-action status to thousands of authors who are suing the company over its plan to create the world's largest digital books library.
In a brief order, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said Google may appeal a May 31 decision by a federal judge letting the authors sue as a group, rather than individually.
* Payment Data Systems announces transaction processing results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
* Altria presents at the consumer analyst group of new york conference; reaffirms 2017 earnings guidance
* Sylogist announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results: revenue of $7.8 million, adjusted ebitda of $2.7 million, dividend declared