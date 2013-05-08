* Authors claim Google liable for copyright infringement
* Appeals court judge: "enormous value" in project
* Google attorney says damages could exceed $3 billion
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, May 8 A U.S. federal appeals court on
Wednesday questioned the reasoning behind a class-action lawsuit
against Google Inc over its effort to digitize millions
of books, suggesting that many authors could benefit from the
project.
Billions of dollars are at stake in the long-running
dispute, in which The Authors Guild as well as groups
representing photographers and graphic artists argue that the
Google Books project amounts to massive copyright infringement.
Google is appealing a lower court's ruling allowing the
plaintiffs to pursue a class-action lawsuit rather than file
claims individually.
If the 2nd U.S Circuit Court of Appeals bars the plaintiffs
from suing collectively, it likely would be much harder for them
to win a large damages award against Google..
Circuit Judge Pierre Leval, one of three judges hearing
Google's appeal, said the company's project could benefit many
authors. It could particularly help writers whose works are more
obscure, by telling readers where they could buy their books, he
said.
"A lot of authors would say, 'Hey, that's great for me,'"
Leval said.
Robert LaRocca, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, argued that a
survey of class members that Google conducted was flawed. That
survey, plaintiffs said in court papers, showed that 500
authors, or 58 percent of those surveyed, approved of Google's
project.
"We think the vast majority of the class support us," he
said.
WHAT'S FAIR USE?
The case derives from the Mountain View, California-based
company's 2004 agreement with several research libraries to
digitize books with a goal of helping researchers and the
general public find material.
Google has since scanned more than 20 million books and
posted snippets of more than 4 million online.
The project could have "enormous value for our culture,"
said Circuit Judge Barrington Parker.
"This is something that has never happened in the history of
mankind," he said.
Google argues the practice constituted "fair use," an
exception under U.S. copyright law because it only provided
portions of the works online. Plaintiffs disagree, saying the
verbatim display of the copied work does not substantially
differ from its original form.
Seth Waxman, a lawyer for Google, told the appeals court
that based on the plaintiffs' argument that the company should
pay $750 for each book it copied, that would amount to more than
$3 billion in damages.
Leval and the third judge on the panel, Circuit Judge Jose
Cabranes, suggested the case may have gotten ahead of itself.
Instead of reversing the lower court's ruling allowing the
case to go forward as a class action, the two judges asked
lawyers for both sides why they shouldn't send the case back to
the district court to rule on Google's "fair use" defense first,
then decide later on the class's validity.
"I wonder if you're out of sequence," Leval said to Waxman.
The Google lawyer countered that the class encompasses
vastly different types of work, from poetry to mathematical
books. Arguing its "fair use" defense against such variety would
be like arguing "with one hand tied behind our back."
The judges reserved judgment on the matter.
"The investment we have made in Google Books benefits
readers and writers alike, helping unlock the great pool of
knowledge contained in millions of books," Maggie Shiels, a
spokeswoman for Google, said in a statement.
The case is Google Inc v. Authors Guild Inc et al, 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-3200.