* Parties still negotiating, agree to new schedule
* U.S. judge says he is "still hopeful" for settlement
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Google Inc (GOOG.O) and
authors and publishers groups have about nine more months to
untangle their six-year-old legal dispute over plans to create
the world's largest digital library, a federal judge said on
Thursday.
Manhattan federal court Judge Denny Chin told lawyers at a
hearing that he was "still hopeful" they could reach a
settlement even though "you're essentially starting from
scratch."
Chin said Google, the Authors Guild and Association of
American Publishers Inc could request assistance from the court
or a magistrate judge if they needed it. But a Google lawyer
said much of the discussions between authors and the company
were taking place between the principals, not the lawyers.
"This is a case not particularly amenable to the services
of the court," the lawyer, Daralyn Jeannine Durie, told Chin.
The Authors Guild lawyer, Michael Boni, presented a
pretrial schedule to the court, saying the group "very much
wants to work out a settlement" with the company.
Chin agreed to the schedule of discovery and legal briefs
to be filed up to July 2012, unless a deal is struck before
then.
Google has scanned roughly 15 million books from some of
the country's finest libraries in what it has said is an effort
to provide easier access to the world's knowledge.
In a statement on Thursday, the publishers group said the
five publisher plaintiffs and Google "have made good progress"
toward an agreement.
The talks are aimed at amending a settlement to a 2005
lawsuit by the Authors Guild and the Association of American
Publishers.
Under the original settlement, authors and publishers were
to register works and be paid when those works and other
publications were sold online. The settlement covered books
that were out of print but still under copyright.
Also, Mountain View, California-based Google was to pay
$125 million to people whose copyrighted books had been scanned
and to locate and share revenue with authors who had not come
forward.
ANTITRUST CONCERNS
Chin rejected the settlement last March, citing antitrust
and copyright concerns. He has urged that it be amended to
include only books whose copyright owners agree to the
arrangement, rather than require authors to "opt out."
There have been signs that negotiations to amend the deal
to satisfy Chin are not going well.
Most publicly, the Authors Guild sued the University of
Michigan, the University of California, the University of
Wisconsin, Indiana University and Cornell University.
The lawsuit alleges that Google gave the schools
unauthorized scans of some 7 million books under copyright.
The Authors Guild said the University of Michigan will soon
allow downloads of "orphan books" -- books whose authors cannot
be found.
Paul Courant, the dean of libraries at the University of
Michigan, said the school does have scanned books but is not
allowing them to be used unless the rights holder agrees or, in
the case of 26 "orphan" books, if the rights holder cannot be
found.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), some
academics and authors are among those who say the original
settlement appeared to violate copyright and antitrust law. The
U.S. Justice Department agreed.
Amazon sells the Kindle digital reader, which is not
compatible with Google's library. Sony Corp (6758.T), which
makes a compatible e-reader, has favored the settlement.
Chin was elevated last year to the federal appeals court in
New York but retained jurisdiction over the Google case.
The case is The Authors Guild et al v. Google Inc, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
05-08136.
(Reporting by Grant McCool in New York and Diane Bartz in
Washington; editing by John Wallace)