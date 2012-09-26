* YouTube videos attacked mayoral candidate
* Google executive agreed to cooperate
* Similar election law ruling overturned last week
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Google Inc's most
senior executive in Brazil was questioned by police and released
on Wednesday after the company failed to take down YouTube
videos attacking a mayoral candidate in violation of local
electoral law.
Google is appealing the charges against Fábio José Silva
Coelho, who was brought in by federal police in São Paulo and
released after he agreed to cooperate with the case, according
to a police statement.
The questioning came a day after a state court in São Paulo
banned an online video that sparked violent protests across the
Muslim world, giving Google 10 days to pull the video from its
YouTube unit. Google has not been formally notified about that
case by legal authorities, according to a spokesman for the
company.
Taken together, the legal scrutiny represents the strongest
pressure Google has faced in Brazil to control third-party
content uploaded to its websites and the first time its senior
executives have come under such intense fire.
"Google is providing clarification to legal authorities," a
spokesman for the company in São Paulo said on Wednesday.
Coelho was questioned over a case filed in the western state
of Mato Grosso do Sul, where a regional electoral court ruled
that the executive was at fault for the company's failure to
take down online videos in violation of a stringent 1965
Electoral Code.
Brazilian electoral law bans campaign ads that "offend the
dignity or decorum" of a candidate.
The ruling follows a similar decision by another electoral
judge in the northeastern state of Paraiba, which also held a
senior Google executive responsible for videos in violation of
elections laws. That decision was overturned last week.