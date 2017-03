Feb 26 Google Inc : * U.S. appeals court directs Google Inc to remove anti-islamic film

from youtube and other platforms -- court ruling * 9th U.S. circuit court of appeals says lower court erred in denying

injunction to woman who objected to her appearance in the film, "innocence of

muslims" * 9th circuit says woman likely to prevail on copyright claim and would face

irreparable harm absent injunction