BRIEF-First Busey Corp, mid Illinois Bancorp to merge for about $133.4 mln
* Says aggregate implied transaction value is approximately $133.4 million
March 11 Google Inc : * S&P Dow jones indices says revises plans for how it will include Google Inc
in S&P 500, S&P 100 after company establishes new class of capital
stock * S&P Dow jones indices says to include both class a and class c shares of
Google in both indexes, and not switch to class c from class a on June 20 as
previously planned * S&P Dow jones indices says the revised plan will result in S&P 500 having
more than 500 share lines, though it will continue to have only 500 companies * S&P Dow jones indices says will beginning in September 2015 allow multiple
share classes in several of its indexes, provided that liquidity and
materiality thresholds are met * S&P Dow jones indices says taking note of increasing trend, especially in
technology, for U.S. companies to have multiple share classes * S&P Dow jones indices says failing to properly account for multiple share
classes could make it difficult for indexes to mirror the market, and provide
sufficient liquidity to investors like index fund managers
* In addition, 349,425 shares of co's common stock offered by the selling stockholders
* Walt disney co says on march 10, 2017, entered into a new $2.5 billion 364-day credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders - sec filing